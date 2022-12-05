I’m Ready For DNA To Prove My Identity, Tinubu Challenges Critics At Chatham House

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has challenged his opponents to request for a deoxyribonucleic acid test, DNA, to prove his personality and paternity to the Tinubu family.

Advertisement

He said the test will prove his identity is not different from who he claimed to be.

Tinubu was speaking at the Chatham House, UK on Monday where he presented his policy thrust if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

The former Lagos State governor while responding to a question on his identity said he’s no other person than Tinubu from the Tinubu family.

“It’s inquisitive but at the time of birth, I was dated March 29, 1952, in the family record,” Tinubu said as he doubled down on his age.

The age the presidential candidate of the APC gave is consistent with the one provided to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Explaining further, the candidate said, “I didn’t take that day to determine to be the president of Nigeria, not even that I will go into politics.

“I have had a very good exposure in life. My record is consistent in the school, in the university.

“They questioned, they now confessed that they wasted their money and their time.

“The record is there, the transcript is there, it’s showing March 1952,” he restated.

Advertisement

For emphasis, he said, “I’m not claiming another Father, I am Tinubu and Tinubu proper.

“If they want DNA, they could as well request for one.

“Some of them have been accused of not being a Nigerian citizen, I didn’t touch that area,” he stated in a veiled reference to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Atiku who has had to explain his country of origin and faced several court cases has been accused of being a Cameroonian.

But the former Vice President denied the accusation and insisted he’s a Nigerian.

But Tinubu while defending accusation of not speaking out about his past, pointed out that, “Deloitte, Chicago State University where I graduated, have attested to that, now I can announce I have received my replacement degree certificate from them,” he said.

He stressed that “Deloitte trained me as an accounting firm. Mobile oil has attested to my record, outstanding record, I got to the pinnacle of my career.

“In the private sector, who among them can brag about that?

“Now, yes, you want to wrestle with the pig, you got to live with the dirt, that’s what I am doing.

“I got into politics knowing full well that it’s muddy water, smog will come, you would have to live with the dirt. And make sure you are upright to finish the job,” Tinubu said.