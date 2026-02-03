I’m Ready To Learn New Things At Atletico Madrid, Says Lookman

Ademola Lookman has expressed his desire to learn new things at Atletico Madrid after completing his move to the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday.

Lookman ended his sojourn in Italy to sign a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid before the January transfer window deadline.

The 28-year-old is looking forward to a new challenge in Spain.

Lookman said: “It’s special to be here, it’s an amazing club. It’s a blessing to be here, like I said, I’m happy to be here.

“I have played in three of the top leagues before. I’m coming to another top league, to a big country also. A new language as well , is a new challenge for me, but I’m excited about it , and looking forward to it.”

Lookman is confident that joining Diego Simeone’s side will help improve his game.

He said: “I like to learn, I like to grow better, this is what I’m looking forward to do. To join the group, amazing guys, amazing footballers, also to help as much as I can,” added the tricky winger.

“Also, best the best I can be every single day, I want to improve, and get better because I think I can improve and get better. It’s a new challenge for me, so that brings a sense of excitement.”

Lookman enjoyed a successful spell with Atalanta, scoring 55 times, and providing 27 assists.

He led the club to Europa League glory in 2024 when he scored a sensational hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Lookman was also impressive for the Super Eagles in their run to win the 2025 Nations Cup bronze medal in Morocco.