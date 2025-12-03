‘I’m Relaxed’ – Verstappen Says Ahead Formula 1 Final Day

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Max Verstappen has revealed that he is not under pressure ahead of the 2025 Formula final day in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Dutch driver is 12 points behind leader Lando Norris after making an astonishing comeback to mount a title charge.

He was 104 points off the pace after the Dutch Grand Prix on August 31, but he has won five out of the last eight races to drag himself back into contention.

Norris remains the favourite for his first title, he is on course to end Verstappen’s dominance after the Dutchman won the last four titles.

He will be the champion for the first time if he finishes on the podium on Sunday.

Verstappen said he is relaxed ahead of the grand finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

He said: “I’m a lot more relaxed now. I mean, I know that I’m 12 points down. I go in there with just positive energy.

“I try everything I can. But at the same time, if I don’t win it, I still know that I had an amazing season. So, it doesn’t really matter. It takes a lot of the pressure off.

“I’m just out there having a good time like I had today. I also started today with, ‘we’ll see how it goes’.

“I know that when I sit in the car, I always try to maximise everything I can. And that’s what I’ll try to do in Abu Dhabi, but at the same time, I also know that we need to rely on probably some external factors to have a go at it.

“But a race like today shows that when you think it’s going to be boring and straightforward-it’s not. So, I’m hoping Abu Dhabi is going to be similar.”

Norris, Verstappen and Piastri have each won seven of the 23 races so far. Mercedes’ George Russell has won two.

Ferrari’s seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has not won since his career 105th victory, with Mercedes, in Belgium on July 28, 2024.

Ferrari have not won since October 27 last year and are the only top four team without a win.

Verstappen has won 70 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Michael Schumacher on 91.

Norris has been on the podium 17 times, the most of any driver, and Piastri 15, while Verstappen has been on the podium for the last nine in a row.