I’m Relieved, Says Tinubu After Rescue Of 24 Abducted Kebbi Students

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday commended the rescue of 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi state, on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The girls were rescued earlier today and are currently being transported to the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, where they are expected to undergo medical checks and debriefing.

Although details of the rescue operation remain sketchy, a top source in the joint operation attributed the breakthrough to an intensified joint operation involving the military, police, local vigilantes and intelligence units.

This development comes hours after the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, arrived the state.

The Special adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said the President has also charged the security forces to rescue others still in captivity

“ I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” President Tinubu said.

The terrorists had struck at the school at dawn on November 17 and abducted the girls, moments after a military detachment left the premises.

Onanuga continued, “The Kebbi incident triggered some other copycat kidnappings in Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State.

“All 38 kidnapped victims in Eruku were freed on Sunday. The same day, the Niger State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger have been found in their parents’ homes.

“President Tinubu applauded the security agents for all the efforts made to secure freedom for all the victims taken away by the terrorists.

“He tasked the security agents to make more efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive” Onanuga concluded.