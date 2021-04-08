I’m Resting In London, Buhari Tells Jordan’s King Abdullah Al-Hussein In Goodwill Message

56 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the royal family of Jordan on the amicable resolution of a rift between King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom and his half-brother, Prince Hamza.

Prince Hamza had been accused of staging a “malicious plot” against the kingdom after he accused the leadership of corruption and incompetence.

Hamza was reported to have also circulated a video message in which he accused the royal family of placing him under house arrest over his allegation against Jordan’s leaders.

The outburst prompted Jordan to ban social media users and all news mediums in the country from publishing anything about the prince.

King Al-Hussein had made his first public comment on the matter on Wednesday, describing it as not only “the hardest or the most dangerous to the stability of our nation, but [that] it was the most painful because those who are party to the sedition were from our own home.”

“Nothing can come close to the shock and the pain and anger I felt, as a brother, and head of the Hashemite family, and as a leader to this dear people,” the king said, adding that his brother was “with his family at his palace, under my care”.

Buhari: ‘I Was Profoundly Disturbed’

But reacting to settlement of rift on Thursday, Nigeria’s President Buhari expressed excitement and felicitated King Al-Hussein in a letter he wrote to him.

Buhari wrote from London where he is currently observing a two-week medical vacation.

The letter reads in part: “While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

“Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

“Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful, but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance.”