I’m Shocked My Brother Rejected Pleas By Senate President, APC Chairman Not To Defect – Orji Kalu

The Senate Chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Thursday, claimed that the defection of his younger brother, Mascot, to the Action Peoples Party, APP, came to him as a surprise.

Mascot, until his defection, was a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress. He also contested the seat of the House of Representatives of his constituency and lost.

Orji made his position known on his verified Facebook page. He said he had been inundated with calls regarding the defection.

Quoting him, “I have received several calls from friends, associates, political stakeholders and leaders of thoughts seeking my opinion on the defection of my brother, Mascot, from the APC to Action Peoples Party, APP.”

Orji said his brother was persuaded not to defect by the national chairman of the APC, the Senate president, among others, but he declined.

According to him, “I was surprised to hear that he, alongside other stakeholders, launched the new party, Action Peoples Party, APP, yesterday, in Umuahia without informing me.

“I don’t have any issue with my brother; he has the right to take decisions on his political future, and, as a democrat, I acknowledge his right to determine his political affiliation and wishes him well.”

Orji reinstated that he remained ‘the chief whip of the Senate and a committed member of the All Progressives Congress, APC’, adding that, “I’m even more determined to serve my people and facilitate more dividends of democracy to them.”