I’m Sound In Spirit, Body, Soul – Gospel Singer Buchi Denies Death Rumours

Nigerian Gospel Singer, Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, has urged the public to disregard rumour making the rounds in the social media that he has passed on.

Buchi, refuted the rumour in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

He stated that there is no truth in the rumour being circulated, “as I am sound, spirit, soul, and body”.

“It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many to all manner of mischief. Thank you all for your care and concern,” Buchi added.

The purported death of the award-winning gospel singer went viral on Wednesday on social media.

Buchi who is loved by many, is a renowned Nigerian songwriter, author, poet spoken word, and reggae gospel artist.

NAN