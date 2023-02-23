‘I’m The Best Candidate’- Kwankwaso Insists As NNPP Supporters Welcome Him To Kano Amid Gridlock

There was gridlock on Thursday at Kwanar Dangora, Kiru Local Government Area of Kano state around 4pm as supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso trooped out with red caps hailing him.

THE WHISTLER observed residents in the area standing still to behold the long convoy that resulted in a gridlock.

The area also serves as an entry point into or leading to Kano metropolis, particularly for those coming from neighbouring Kaduna State.

A number of young people in tricycles where seen by THE WHISTLER holding sticks, (some wielded cutlasses) expressing excitement at Kwankwaso’s return to the state.

The NNPP which used the area as a meeting point tagged Kwankwaso’s return as “Kano Home Coming, Road Show/Rally”).

The NNPP presidential candidate is tipped by several polls as being in one of the big four political parties contending for the office of the president alongside Peter Obi of the Labour party, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, flagbearers of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party.

An aerial view of the Kwankwaso rally in Kano

Meanwhile, in a live broadcast uploaded on his official Facebook page amid the rally, Kwankwaso maintained that the NNPP has the best candidates including his “humble self” for respective political offices in the country saying “most people are aware of my antecedents.”

He asked Nigerians to vote for him at the 2023 presidential election holding on Saturday alleging “Nigeria has never been this bad.”

Kwankwaso claimed that out of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria, he was the only politician who successfully visited 500 LGAs getting first hand experience of the plights of residents.

“I am so happy that we have New Nigeria’s People’s Party that is an alternative to the two big parties.

“The biggest problem in this country is leadership.

“On Saturday, let’s come out and join hands to create a New Nigeria that will be good for us,” he added.