I’m The Future Of APC, No Plans To Leave Party – Kogi Gov

Advertisement

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has reacted to report of his alleged defection form the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to reports, the governor planned on defecting to a new party ahead of the governorship election in the state.

But Bello, in a statement by the Director-General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said he is the future of the APC, adding that his recent declaration for second term has made his political opponents jittery.

Advertisement

The statement read, “Immediately after the declaration, diaspora opposition pressed their panic button and ventured into rumor mercantile, spreading all forms of rumor.

“First, it was that the governor has not performed in office. We didn’t fight them. We only rolled out 105 verifiable achievements in 39 months of stewardship. Like the rat who saw a cat, they ran away from that sentimental infantilism.

“The new disingenuous point they now propel is to insinuate the governor was going to leave his party for a new ground. This viewpoint is not only a calorie from ignorance, but a confirmation of the confusion in the opposition camp.

“Governor Bello inherited a battered party which was depleted by those who circumvented the constitution of the party. We lost seats at the national and state assemblies to court judgements and was barred from participating in the reruns.

“He reorganized the party, gave fillip to the dynamics of inclusion and constitutionalism in the party. He provided leadership and registered over 500,000 new members in the party in an unprecedented drive.

Advertisement

“He supervised free, fair and credible congresses that was widely commended and also oversaw a nomination process which was a clear departure from the era of impunity.

“We are looking beyond August. We are already working hard to win the Governorship election in November. He has built APC and he understands APC. He is the future of APC.

“Governor Bello will not leave the house he has expanded to accommodate over 500,000 new tenants to become a tenant. He is the father of Kogi APC.

“We urge all supporters and lovers of the governor and Kogi state to dismiss the weak lies of those who have been jolted by the success of the governor”.