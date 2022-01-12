I’m Under Pressure To Run For President–Orji Kalu

Former governor of Abia State and chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed he is being “pressured”to run for president, but says he will declare his interest when his party, the All Progressives Congress, zones the slot to the Southern part of the Nigeria.

Kalu said that would be when he would visit Aso Rock to tell President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention.

Kalu stated this on his verified Facebook page. He added that he had been under pressure to declare his interest to run.

Quoting him, “I have been inundated with pressured requests to also declare my intention to run for the Presidency of our dear country and visit Mr President following visits by my other brothers to Mr President yesterday.

“I have taken off time to inform ourselves through the media that as a party man, who believes in the supremacy of our party, I shall as soon as the party zones the Presidency and the southern Nigeria is zoned to produce the presidential candidate of our party, that my train, which is already steaming, shall take off with a visit to Aso Rock Villa and brief Mr President of our collective decision.”