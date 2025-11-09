‘I’m Vegetarian, Can’t Tolerate Drugs’ — Ned Nwoko Breaks Silence On Regina Daniels’ Brother

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says Wife’s Domestic Abuse Video ‘Pure Nollywood Scenario’

Senator Ned Nwoko has addressed the controversy surrounding the detention of his estranged wife’s brother, insisting that the young man’s actions endangered his household and undermined Regina Daniels’ ongoing rehabilitation from alleged substance abuse.

Nwoko, in a lengthy post on his X handle on Saturday, said he decided to speak after mounting public criticism and accusations that he was behind the arrest and remand of Sammy West at Keffi Prison, Nasarawa State.

“These videos show Sammy, Regina’s brother, repeatedly coming to my home and harassing my children and domestic staff, especially whenever I was not around. His visits were often aggressive and disruptive,” Nwoko wrote.

He revealed that his relationship with Regina’s family deteriorated after he began efforts to help the Nollywood actress recover from “a dangerous dependence on illegal substances.”

Quoting him, “When Regina started her rehabilitation, the doctors clearly instructed that her enablers should be restricted from access to her.

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, and some of her friends constantly defied those instructions. They would sneak in and bring her the same drugs she was being treated for,” the senator explained.

These videos show Sammy, Regina’s brother, repeatedly coming to my home and harassing my children and domestic staff, especially whenever I was not around. His visits were often aggressive and disruptive.



Nwoko also alleged that Sammy and another sibling, Lawrence, were the first to introduce Regina to the drugs she struggled with.

“They were deeply involved in the habit themselves. I do not drink or smoke. I am a vegetarian. So I found these behaviors reprehensible and totally unacceptable,” he said.

The lawmaker further claimed he had shown generosity toward Regina’s family, saying he sponsored Sammy through his last two years at the University of Ekpoma, furnished his apartment in Abuja, and supported the family financially.

“In the last two years, I have transferred N125m to her mother alone. I also bought a house in Asaba for Regina’s use before our marriage,” he said.

According to Nwoko, the situation escalated when Regina’s siblings started “storming the house, attacking staff, and frustrating the recovery process.”

He narrated an incident where Sammy allegedly came to his residence around 4 a.m., shouting and demanding that he should come down to face him after being asked to remove his girlfriend from the house.

“Just four weeks ago, I woke up around 4 a.m. and realized that Regina was in my room and on the phone. She was clearly high, and she knows that I do not want her in my room in that condition. I asked her to go to her room, and she told me that Sammy’s girlfriend was in her room. I was alarmed and angry because that girl should never have been in my house, let alone around Regina, since she is one of the enablers who constantly bring her the substances she is addicted to.

“I told Regina that the girl had to leave, and one of my drivers dropped her off. Thirty minutes later, Sammy came to my house shouting and demanding that I come downstairs to face him. He said I had no right to ask his girlfriend to leave my house. He was ranting and threatening, waking up everyone, including the children. I eventually went downstairs and had to instruct the security to physically push him out of my compound.

“The level of audacity was shocking. Without the influence of drugs, could he have been so bold and disrespectful?,” he recounted.

The senator said his decision to involve law enforcement was to ensure peace and protect his children.

He added that Sammy, who has had previous encounters with law enforcement agencies, “now needs professional rehabilitation and guidance rather than sympathy.”

“Imagine the pain of a husband trying to help his wife recover, only to have the process sabotaged by her siblings and friends,” Nwoko lamented.

The senator also accused Daniels’ circle of staging videos to discredit him, saying, “It was a pure Nollywood scenario filmed in front of my house, in my absence. Nobody was beaten.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Daniels accused her estranged husband of manipulating the police and judiciary to detain her brother as a form of coercion.

In a now-deleted Instagram post on Friday, November 7, the actress wrote, “What was my brother’s offense? Fighting for his baby sister because her in-law would always beat her up? I give up! I will return if that’s the only way — get injected like a zombie, get locked up and raped in the house. Only then will my brother return.”

She alleged that Sammy’s arrest was part of an “orchestrated plan to break her spirit” and force her to return to the marriage.

The screen diva insisted she suffered beatings and emotional abuse, while Nwoko maintained that his wife’s erratic behavior stemmed from addiction and the influence of “toxic company.”

Her elder brother, known as @sweezzy1 on Instagram, also accused Nwoko of manipulating the system after Sammy was remanded by a Dutse Magistrate Court and allegedly denied access to his lawyer.

“Judge said remand him till they can file for his bail. Bail has been filed, magistrate has disappeared, no one available to sign,” he wrote, alleging foul play.

Subsequent posts revealed that Sammy was later transferred from Keffi to Suleja Prison, with his case adjourned till November 28, 2025.

Both Nwoko’s allegations and Daniels’ counterclaims remained unverified by law enforcement or medical authorities.