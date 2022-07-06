I’m Worried For Abuja Residents — Atiku Reacts To Escape Of Boko Haram Terrorists From Kuje Prison

By Isuma Mark
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the terrorist attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, blaming absence of leadership for breakdown of law and order.

Atiku’s reaction was contained in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, where he expressed concern about the reported attack.

The prison was attacked by Boko Haram terrorist on Tuesday evening according to the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, after a visit to the prison centre.

Atiku said, “I am concerned and saddened by reports of the attack on Kuje Prison by suspected terrorists. My concern arises not only from the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs.

“I wish to restate what I said to @THISDAYLIVE on Monday that our inability to enthrone a regime of law and order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country.”

