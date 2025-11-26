Imade: I Have Taken Full Responsibility From Davido, Says Sophia Momodu

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Sophia Momodu, one of the baby mamas of Afrobeats superstar Davido, said she has taken full financial responsibility for their daughter, Imade Adeleke, after waiving all outstanding and future child support claims from the singer.

In a post on Snapchat, Momodu said the decision has left her fully responsible for their child’s financial needs.

According to the internet personality, she has been Imade’s primary caregiver for the past five years and has personally covered nearly all of the child’s expenses, with the exception of school fees, which Davido’s father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, has covered for the last three years.

She explained that she has never received child support from Davido, yet Imade lacks nothing and is growing up in a stable and loving environment.

Momodu said the clarification became necessary following a series of online posts targeted at her daughter.

She wrote, ‎“Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and unfortunately, it has also become a platform for spreading false narratives. On a recent Sunday morning, I woke up to numerous posts that were intentionally targeted at my lovely daughter and tried to portray a false image of her well being. As a fiercely protective mother, my initial reaction was emotional, but I knew that I had to stand up for my child.

‎“It’s important to note that my daughter is a happy, healthy, and well rounded child. Anyone who has met her in person can attest to this.

‎“To further emphasize my commitment to my daughter’s well being, I have been her primary caregiver for the past five years. I have handled all of her expenses except for school fees, which her paternal grandparent has kindly covered for the past three years. I have not received child support from her father, but our child knows no lack. She is growing in a healthy environment and is very happy.

‎“In an effort to reaffirm my commitment to her happiness, I recently waived all outstanding child support payments and relinquished future claims. This decision has left me fully responsible for our child’s financial needs, which is a welcomed development by both parties.

‎“Family is important to me, and I believe that it’s essential for my child to have a relationship with both parents. Just as I had with my late father, who I had cherished memories of, I have never denied her father access or a relationship. Instead, I prioritize her safety and structured schedules

‎“I am grateful that my daughter has a loving relationship with both parents.

‎“Moving forward, I kindly request that my innocent child be left out of false narratives and stories. Let’s channel our energy towards things that are more profitable and healthy” She further said.

Davido has not reacted to the post.