Immigrants In US Can Be Detained For 6 Months Without Bail- Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday ruled that immigrants who are detained by security agencies can apply for bond hearing after six months of their detention.

Bond hearing is another word for bail application.

CNN reported on Monday that the apex court held that “federal government can continue to detain certain immigrants in removal proceedings without giving them a bond hearing after six months, in case where the Biden administration has prevailed over the immigration activists who opposed the government in the case.”

The apex court reversed decision of the lower court which held that one Antonio Arteaga-Martinez could apply for bail hearing because he had been detained for over six months.

CNN reported that “The court’s decision aligned solely with the federal government’s prosecutionary powers.”