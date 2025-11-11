Immigration Intercepts 294 Nigerians, 332 Foreigners At Seme Border Over Irregular Migration

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, says the service has denied entry to 332 foreigners and prevented 294 Nigerians from leaving the country on suspicions of irregular migration.

Nandap made the disclosure in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at a one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation seminar themed “Evolving Patterns in Smuggling of Migrants: Towards a Coordinated National Response.”

She said the rising sophistication of migrant-smuggling syndicates posed a serious threat to national security, economic stability, and the safety of citizens, adding that coordinated action across agencies and communities was critical.

“Nigeria, with its large population and socio-economic diversity, remains both a source, transit, and destination country for migrants seeking improved livelihoods. Unfortunately, criminal syndicates exploit these aspirations, preying on vulnerable citizens and exposing them to grave risks,” the NIS boss said.

Nandap explained that the denial of entry to the 332 foreigners and the prevention of 294 Nigerians suspected of being part of the so-called “Japa syndrome” at the Seme Border were part of the Service’s operational successes.

She added that 36 victims of human trafficking and child labour were also rescued at the same border post, aided by newly installed CCTV surveillance systems.

The Immigration chief emphasised that the Service has deepened collaborations with regional and international partners including the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, European Union (EU), International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNODC, INTERPOL, FIIAP, ICMPD, and the Federal German Police to strengthen intelligence sharing, joint operations, and coordinated interventions to combat migrant smuggling more effectively.

She noted that more than 577,200 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had been sensitised on the dangers of irregular migration, as part of the ongoing 2025 Nationwide Anti-Smuggling Sensitisation Campaign. Plans are also underway to establish Anti-Smuggling Clubs in schools and within the NYSC Community Development Service structure.

Nandap highlighted Nigeria’s participation in the recently concluded Khartoum/Rabat/Niamey Processes in Lagos from November 4–5, 2025, which she said strengthened border governance and promoted dialogue and cooperation against irregular migration.

Calling on all stakeholders to act with unity and urgency, the Comptroller General described the smuggling of migrants as both a security challenge and a moral concern.

“Every smuggled migrant represents a life placed at risk, a family disrupted, and a community robbed of its potential. Our collective duty is to ensure that no Nigerian is left vulnerable to exploitation or deception,” she said.

Nandap called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, international organisations, civil society, faith-based groups, educators, and the private sector, to unite behind a coordinated national strategy guided by the principles of protection, accountability, and human dignity.

“Our success depends on our ability to act as one national front, guided by the principles of protection, accountability, and human dignity,” she added.

The one-day seminar brought together representatives from law-enforcement agencies, international partners, faith-based groups, educators, and community leaders, all reaffirmed their commitment to a safer, better-regulated migration system in Nigeria.