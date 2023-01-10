Immigration Office, Nigerians Lock Horns On Twitter Over Passport Issuance Delay

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) on Tuesday, warned Nigerians against scammers by reiterating the need to follow laid down procedures.

The NIS via its Twitter handle asked Nigerians to desist from processing their international passport through individuals but its official website.

The warnings followed an interaction between the NIS representative on its Twitter page and Nigerians who sort solutions to issues relating to their international passport.

The interaction monitored by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday witnessed complaints by some Nigerians about their inability to either renew or acquire their passports months after their biometric capturing.

The tweet read, “Avoid the rush. Check your current international passport. If you have 6 months (and below) validity; then you are due for renewal! There’s no “fast passport” anywhere”.

The NIS in a follow-up flier on its page restated that being proactive will prevent many Nigerians from falling into the hands of scammers with attractive deadlines for delivery.

But Nigerians have reacted to the information, expressing their disagreement with the NIS. Many recounted failed attempts to get their international passport despite following due process.

Many also complained that the NIS is still battling with issues bordering on inadequate pamphlets, poor network and exorbitant extortion by its officers.

They called for a review of the NIS policies, asking its authorities to implement a minimum of one year, before the expiration of the passport to commence the renewal process.

Below are some of their reactions:

@nigimmigration I have been told the same stories for the past 3 months just to renew my passport,why do we have to go through this issue of no booklet,this is really affecting our lives out here.this is very unfair.when will the system be smooth for every one. — Sigotto Sigotto (@DiplomaticSet) January 10, 2023

Na lie you dey talk, your agents are notorious for exploiting applicants stop fooling yourselves 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RuMl9mBfx2 — Z.K. Sani (@zk_sani) January 10, 2023

Your people are in Alausa,Ikoyi n everywhere. They tell us pamflet is not available. But if you can pay 200k we make it available fr you now. You all know about this. @raufaregbesola why cant we hav passport available like ATM ie apply now n pick up immediately? — Abdallah (@Temi_tayour) January 10, 2023

This should be reviewed and 1 year before expiration of passport should be the minimum to start renewal process — MEEKNESS (@iam_lr99) January 10, 2023

Some countries ask for a minimum of one year passport validity to issue visa permits. So one year should be minimum — babalo (@ifemikayode) January 10, 2023

I’ve been at Festac passport office for reissue since 8 am..same old story,”network is down as usual “ — HAKEEM (@LOGONAIJA) January 10, 2023

I need my passport @nigimmigration.

You people have deprived me the opportunity to attend Agricultural conferences last year, this 2023.



GodAlmight will judge you oo!@Agbaakin1992 @LolaOmolola2 @amoscondy #PassportReform. — Popoola O. Hassan 💯🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@PopoolaOHassan1) January 10, 2023