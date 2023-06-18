Imo 2023: PDP In Disarray As 7 Party Chieftains Dump Governorship Candidate

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship ambition of Samuel Anyanwu on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a major hit as 7 Executive Members of the party in Imo state have dumped the party.

Advertisement

Anyanwu who was a senator was anointed by former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, paving the way for him to clinch the party governorship ticket in the state unopposed.

Both were local government chairmen and have formed a strong political association since then with Wike controlling the lever of power between the pair.

The former strongman of Rivers politics was instrumental to the emergence of Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the party before he resigned to take the PDP governorship ticket in Imo, in the election that would be held November 11.

Anyanwu had maintained a strong relationship and remained a trusted ally to the former governor despite the leadership crisis that engulfed the PDP when Iyorchia Ayu was the national chairman of the party.

But citing issues that have beset the PDP at the centre which also bordered on imposition, the 7 members of the state working committee bemoaned Anyanwu’s candidacy saying he does not possess what it takes to be governor.

Advertisement

Imo state is being ruled by Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the leader of the group who was state publicity secretary, Collins Opurozor, said the PDP had been damaged beyond repair.

Opuroror who spoke in the presence of all the defected members including the state secretary of the party, Ray Emeana; the youth leader, Greg Nwadike; the deputy state chairman, Martin Ejiogu; the state woman leader, Maria Mbakwe; Josiah Eze, state treasurer and Chibuisi Obido, state vice chairman, Orlu Zone, noted that things have taken a dramatic turn for the worse since Anyanwu emerged as the governorship candidate of the party.

He further noted that the State Working Committee, SWC, had had periodic engagements to inform the public on the upward swing of the party’s fortune but “today, unfortunately, is not for such engagements. In unequivocal terms, we announce to you that the PDP in Imo State has now been damaged beyond redemption by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdadday), and the Party is, at last, moving irreversibly to its terminus.

“In the last three years, this Working Committee has built a very strong, formidable and enviable PDP in Imo State. To enable the Party to realise its promise of being a truly democratic entity, we envisioned the need to expand the internal democratic space by forming nearly five thousand chapters across all the polling units in the State.

Advertisement

“We took the Party to the people, and that made us the darling of the Imo people. We accomplished this task despite our lean resources as an opposition. No other political party has attained this feat in Nigeria.

“More so, we institutionalised the culture of accountability in party administration and demonstrated a readiness to govern and reform Imo.

“But, since Senator Anyanwu became the National Secretary of the Party, he has never relented in deploying the powers of his office to fight members of this Working Committee and intimidate even ordinary members of the Party. Endless strife, mindless wars and erosion of all democratic values and principles have now defined and defiled Imo PDP.

“Day after day, Senator Anyanwu still sponsors his very few loyalists to cook up puerile petitions against us and flood the National Secretariat of the Party with such inanities. On the basis of those contrivances, he has continued to threaten to dissolve the Party in Imo State, even after we have defeated him at the Supreme Court. Samdadday has remained unrelenting and unrepentant in his destructive agenda,” he said.

He added that, “It is heartbreaking to inform you that some of us in the State Working Committee have severally escaped assassination attempts because of the wicked lies which our National Secretary sold to his violent supporters, that we misappropriated Party funds.

“Yet, it was he, Senator Anyanwu, that sent his aides from Abuja to steal the materials for last year’s congresses of the Party, thereby creating a stalemate that gulped all our resources through multiple and controversial exercises and the appeasement of multiple stakeholders so as to save the Party from not fielding candidates for the 2023 elections.”

Advertisement

He explained that “when Senator Anyanwu eventually succeeded at “crowning” himself the governorship candidate of the Party, he convened a meeting of all the LGA Youth Leaders at his residence in Owerri and confessed openly that he had “lied to them about financial mismanagement in the Party” by the State Working Committee.

He pointed out that he also apologised to the State Youth Leader for the “attacks and elimination attempts” he had passed through because of the “falsehoods which he (Samdadday) had propagated.”

The former publicity secretary revealed that Anyanwu also recanted “the lies and repeated the apologies during the only meeting he has had with us as members of the SWC since his emergence as a governorship candidate. He said all the falsehoods peddled against us by him were a result of his fight for survival.

“All of us in the State Working Committee are reputable people who have made their marks in their various areas of endeavour.

“How could Senator Anyanwu destroy our reputation, and also destroy the Party we have built, simply because of his fight for individual survival? The implication is that if by mistake he is allowed to govern Imo State, he will further destroy our dear State if only that would guarantee his individual survival!

“Last Saturday, armed thugs sponsored by Senator Anyanwu invaded the Party Secretariat and unleashed violence on us. They vandalised our building, smashed all the glasses, beat our security men to a pulp, broke into our offices, and looted everything they could find.

“This latest attack was the most brazen and audacious attempt to eliminate us. It is curious that the so-called function which Senator Anyanwu claims to have brought him and his thugs to the Party Secretariat was totally unknown to us as SWC members,” he said.

According to him, when the State Chairman, Charles Ugwuh, made efforts to bring the police to investigate the attack, “Senator Anyanwu stood against it. Is that not shocking? How can a man who says he wants to make Imo safe again be caught aiding and abetting acts of violence and insecurity even against his own Party members? There is clear danger! There is fire on the mountain! Run! Run!! Run!!! We must now run to stay alive!

“Despite the electoral vigour, creativity and resources which our Party had put into the 2023 general elections, we made a very poor showing simply because Senator Anyanwu directed his loyalists to mobilise and work against the Party and our candidates at all levels in the State.

“As a responsible Working Committee, we had overlooked all these provocations and proceeded to set up a reconciliation committee ahead of the governorship election. But our teeming members across the State who felt deeply hurt by the actions of Senator Anyanwu have appeared before the reconciliation committee and declared their position, that allowing Senator Anyanwu to hold the flag of the Party is a reward for impunity and remorseless anti-party activities.

“This is the reason that, in the aftermath of Senator Anyanwu’s emergence as governorship candidate, hundreds of senior members of the Party have dumped the PDP. Four serving Federal lawmakers also dumped the Party along with thousands of their supporters in a single day. Those who stayed back have completely lost morale, only looking up to us for direction. And the moment has come.

“How do we explain to generations yet unborn that it was under our watch that one man became the National Secretary and governorship candidate, and also single-handedly chose a deputy governorship candidate for himself? Collegiality, stakeholding and consultations have all taken flight from Imo PDP.

“When the Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha held sway as Leader of the Party, we saw a robust, vibrant, inclusive and functional political party system. Every success recorded by Imo PDP is owed to the ingenuity, resources and outstanding leadership of former Governor Ihedioha.

“Conversely, all the maladies that have lately befallen us are squarely the making of Samdadday. And the unjust imposition of Samdadday on us as a governorship candidate by the Ayu-led National Working Committee is the second most cruel occurrence in history after Cain murdered Abel.

“To be very clear, Senator Anyanwu is not running for governorship in November. If he claims to be running, it is not to our knowledge as members of the State Working Committee. The Party does not know what his program looks like. That is if he has any. Governorship campaigns have started, yet the Party does not also know if there is anything like a campaign council,” he said.

Anyanwu could not be reached for comments.