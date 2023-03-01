Imo APC Amazon, Princess Onuoha, Defeats LP, PDP In Landslide NASS Election Victory

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Princess Miriam Odinaka Onuoha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the House of Representatives election for the Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe federal constituency of Imo State in a landslide victory.

Advertisement

She polled 44, 687 votes to beat 10 other candidates with her closest rival, Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke of the Labour Party, polling 12,847 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate, Onwubuariri Obinna Kingsley, who came a distant third polled 6,642.

The returning officer for the election, Dr. Ezekwesile Uchenna, announced her victory on February 25 shortly after the election.

Onuoha’s re-election is the reward for the last three years of her legislative activism in support of her constituency, women, youths and

vulnerable groups.

As the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities, she worked relentlessly to promote the implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

Advertisement

She has been a strong advocate for vulnerable groups in society, including women and orphans.

The legislator has empowered hundreds of constituents who are beneficiaries of her Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) cash grants and empowerment items worth millions of naira.

Since she entered the House of Reps in 2020 after winning a re-run election, she has been one of the most active legislators in the green chamber, raising motions and contributing to debates on impactful bills.

Onuoha, a native of Umunachi Osu-Ama in Insiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, has also sponsored some bills of her own.

One of the bills includes the bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Sciences in Isiala Mbano.

Advertisement

The bill when passed will bring massive human capacity, economic and infrastructural development to Okigwe North in particular and Imo State at large.