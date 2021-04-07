Imo Attacks: 85 Inmates Return After FG Promised Amnesty

39 SHARES Share Tweet

No fewer than 85 inmates who escaped after Monday’s attack on the Owerri Correctional Centre have reportedly returned ‘home’ after hoodlums freed 1,844 of them during the attack.

The attack which was attributed to the Indigenous of Biafra (IPOB), led to the destruction of police facilities, razing of police vehicles and others in the state.

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NSC) had disclosed on Tuesday that 57 inmates had returned to the centre, but The Punch reports that the number increased to 85 as of Wednesday.

Recall that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had promised that inmates who escaped after the correctional facility was attacked would be granted amnesty if they return willingly.

“Unlawful escape from custody is a crime but government in its magnanimity will grant amnesty to prisoners who willfully return.

“They will no longer be charged with unlawful escape but only for the initial crimes that took them to prison. So, we urge all escapees to return before they are caught on the run,” Aregbesola said while inspecting the facility on Tuesday.

The Punch quoted sources as revealing that about 85 inmates were currently at the correctional facility as of Wednesday.

“We now have about 85 inmates as our custody this Wednesday afternoon. We are hopeful that more inmates would return. Though the number has not been made public but I can confirm that as of this afternoon we now have about 85 inmates.

“While some returned on their own accord, others were brought by their lawyers and family members. We are very hopeful that more inmates will come back on their own. This is just a reformative centre and we hope that those of them who have turned new leaf will come back on their own,” a source told the medium.