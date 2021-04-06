Imo Attacks: ‘Use Your Rifles To Defend Yourselves’ – Uzodinma Tells Police

52 SHARES Share Tweet

In the wake of the attacks on the police headquarters and correctional center in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodinma has charged security operatives in the state to use their guns to defend themselves against assailants.

Uzodinma, who described attacks on police formations as “insult” to the government, said security agencies should no longer take attacks on their personnel and facilities lightly.

The governor stated on Tuesday this while inspecting the police command that came under attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday morning.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, had accused IPOB members of carrying out the attacks, during which 1,844 inmates were said to have been freed.

Uzodinma had also backed IGP Adamu on his claim that the attacks were carried out by IPOB members.

“If you can’t attack them, you can at least use your rifles to defend yourselves. Any attack on police formation is an insult to us as a government,” Uzodinma said when the police boss visited Imo on Tuesday.

“It is also an attack on the integrity of the government. We must take charge, take control and ensure discipline”.