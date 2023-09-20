Imo Becoming War Theatre — Labour Party Guber Candidate Athan Achonu

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 Imo election, Athan Achonu has described the state as an epicentre of violence and a war theatre following the killings of eight security personnel in the state.

Achonu shared his assertion on Wednesday via the X application.

The former Senator representing the Okigwe zone of the state called on the Federal Government to rejig the entire security apparatus in the state because “Ndi Imo shall no longer accept this horrific waste of lives and property”.

Achonu said, “I received with shock the news of the despicable murder of eight security operatives in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State today.

“That unconscionable murder of innocent security operatives in the line of duty is reprehensible, highly condemnable, and unacceptable in a modern society like ours.

“The latest onslaught in the recurrent sparks of violence is more condemnable because it happened in my own constituency.

“It is inexplicable that Imo State has become a war theatre and epicentre of violence and bloodbath in the entire South-east”.

He also called on the state government to reinforce security in the area where the incident had occurred for the safety of security personnel.

“I hope the state government has not run short of ideas on how to secure the lives and property of the people, which is its primary assignment,” he said.