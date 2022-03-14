Imo Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures After Expiration Of Grace Period

The Imo State Government will on Tuesday commence demolition of illegal shanties and kiosks around Naze junction in Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

The General Manager of the Owerri Capital City Development Authority (OCDA), Engr Francis Chukwu, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Chukwu said the decision was reached as the deadline given to all shanties and kiosks to vacate the illegal structures expired on January 10th.

He said the state governor in his magnanimity gave a grace period of two months for the occupants to vacate structures and move to government approved markets.

“Notably, this demolition exercise and clearing of illegal structures is sequel to the expiration of the 10th January, 2022 deadline issued to the concerned people by the State Government through OCDA when the Management and Staff of the Agency led by the General Manager Engr. Francis Chukwu carried out an Owerri Capital City wide Awareness Campaign to sensitize the residents of Owerri and its environs, especially the operators of Shanties and Street Traders, the inherent dangers associated with such activities.

“It is worthy of mention that even though the 10th January, 2022 initial ultimatum has long elapsed, the affected persons have been given more than two months additional Grace period in tandem with the compassionate disposition of the State Governor His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

“Therefore, Government wishes to implore all the concerned persons to cooperate by complying with this directive, in order to ensure a smooth and seamless exercise in the interest of all and sundry,” said Chukwu.