Imo Courts Suspends Sitting Over Lawyer’s Abduction

Lawyers and judiciary workers in Imo State have suspended all forms of work-related activities in protest to the abduction of a lawyer, Chima Awurum.

Awurum, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association in Mbano, Imo state, was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen last week.

The NBA Mbano spokesperson, Dr. Ikenna K. Obi, said Awurum was abducted by unknown gunmen at about 7.pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his office in Isinwaeke, Ihite Uboma Local Government Area of Imo state.

The Imo NBA’s secretary, Chinedu Agu, said the protest was in solidarity with NBA Mbano over the lawyer’s abduction.

Agu said the action was approved by the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Ijeoma Aguguo, and signed by the Chief Registrar, Chinyere Okereke.

“The Office of the Chief Registrar, High Court of Imo State, has declared that, in solidarity with the Mbano–Etiti branch of NBA, the high courts and magistrates’ courts will not sit on Tuesday,” he said.