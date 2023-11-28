Imo CP Queries, Redeploys DPO Over Escape Of Suspected Serial Rapist

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate redeployment of Orji Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Udom Godwin to the command’s headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Udom was redeployed over allegations of conspiracy, aiding and abetting in the escape of one Ihee Andrew from Ahiazu Mbaise, who is suspected to be a serial rapist detained at the Orji Police Division.

Ihee Andrew, 30 is a prime suspect in the rape case of a 20-year-old lady in the Orji area of the state.

According to the command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, “CSP Udom Godwin and other officers serving in the division that are linked to the case have been issued an official query for serious dereliction of duty, discreditable conduct, lack of supervision, failure to send situation report, disobedience to lawful order and an act of sabotage and unbecoming of a public officer respectively.

“The CP has mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DCSCIID) to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make sure that the suspects involved in the alleged case of raping a 20yrs-old lady in Orji are all arrested made to face the full wrath of the law. More so, the DPO and other officers involved in the case have been subjected to investigation and will be sanctioned appropriately if found complicit.

“The Command appreciates the concerns of the general public and assures them that the victim will get the justice that she deserves in this case. We say no to rape, sexual abuse, and other gender related crimes. Further development on this case will be communicated to members of the public.”