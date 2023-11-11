IMO DECIDES: Low Turn Out Of Voters Trails Election Process

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State election has so far witnessed a relatively low turnout of voters in some polling units across the state.

Following Live updates from election observers in the state, THE WHISTLER had observed a low turnout of voters in some polling units in the Owerri Municipal Council.

Advertisement

Some residents were sighted freely engaging in football activities in some parts of the Owerri Municipal Council rather than participating in the electoral process.

Youths playing football at Owerri Municipal Council, Imo State

Pictures shared by election observers showed that as of 11:07 am, only a few voters were waiting to vote at Adult Education polling Units 007 and 008 at Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State.

Observers also said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security personnel and electorates were absent as of 11:55 am at Polling Unit 007, Iheme ward, Ideato Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Advertisement

The reasons were not distant from the enforcement of the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, group in the area.

A similar situation was recorded at PU 007 Community Primary School, Ihita-Ogada II, PU 008 Ihita-Ogada Village Square and PU 011 Health Centre, Ubah Emii I, where some voters and security personnel were seen waiting for INEC officials and materials.

Also, observers sighted security personnel waiting for INEC Officials and materials, at PU 013 Eziala Village Square, where the voters came out in their numbers.

However, there have been reported cases of alleged vote buying and unrest at the Amaimo ward in Ikeduru LGA of the state. The polling unit is that of the governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Samuel Anyawu.

Security operatives in the polling unit had reportedly foiled an attempt by armed thugs to kidnap INEC officials and cart away election materials.

Advertisement

As of 11:17 am, Civil Society Organisation, CivicHive also alleged a case of vote buying at polling Unit 005, Ndiokwu Village Square Loagara, Ward 11, Ngor-Okpala LGA of the state after it shared a video showing a woman seated on a plastic chair, and handing out unidentified number of Naira notes to aged women on a queue.

On Friday, the Civil Society Organisation, YIAGA, expressed doubts over the credible outcome of the electoral process following the volatile nature of the state.

Although there has been no significant security breach in the state as of press time, the organisation envisaged a low turnout of voters due to allegations of political intimidation and interference by the secessionist groups in the state before the election.

Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes, YIAGA, while featuring on News Night, an Arise Television Programme, noted that such factors were capable of uttering the credibility of the election process.

She said, “In fact, In Osu LGA, there were no activities of the electoral commission until the last week of October and the first week of November. So, PVC collection in Osu LGA was done in Owerri because INEC had to move its staff from that location. After all, these guys (IPOB) in that location said No, you can’t just have elections-related issues…

“So, you have people who are afraid that going out to vote may also be a threat to their lives.

Advertisement

“In Oguta LGA for instance, it borders Anambra, Rivers and Delta States, you have communities that are highly volatile. So, you have voters who are living there but do not believe that the security can secure them.

“So for Imo and most of those states (Kogi and Bayelsa), there is a challenge with confidence in the state. This is the first off-cycle election and post-general election that was quite contentious and controversial. So, you have an increasing, dwindling and deepening level of distrust in the system.”