Imo: DPR Seals Off Fuel Stations Selling Above Govt Approved Price

Some petrol filling stations in Owerri, the Imo state capital, have been sealed off by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for selling petroleum products above the government-approved pump price.

The DPR Zonal Controller in Imo state, Roseline Wilki, led the operatives who sealed off the petrol stations.

The DPR team was said to be carrying out a routine check on Friday when they noticed the erring filling stations in the state capital.

Speaking to journalists, Wilki said the exercise was to check stations exploiting Imo residents with unapproved pump prices and to also check that products being sold are not adulterated.

“We are here to ensure that there is quality, to ensure availability of the product, and to ensure that you don’t have adulterated product and that there is no hoarding.

“We are here to ensure that the operators are selling within the government-approved pump price.

“We will definitely sanction those that are not selling within the (government approved) pump price and for the adulteration; we will make sure that they (consumers) get the right product.”

Wilki said the exercise became necessary following complaints of increase in prices of petroleum products by the public.

She added, “Right from the depot, we are going to do carriage inspection and ensure that products that are being loaded are within the correct spec.

“They (residents) should not rely on black market products because wherever they find that there are issues, they should not hesitate to report to the department, and we have offices in almost every state of the Federation.”