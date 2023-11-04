Imo Election: Make Your Votes Count, Eastern Union Tells Electorates

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Eastern Union, a pro-democracy group, Saturday, advised Imo electorate to ensure that their votes count during the Nov 11 governorship poll in the state.

The National President of EU, Charles Anike, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

He said the candidates for the poll were experienced, and called for free and fair voting. He also cautioned INEC against compromising.

Anike said, “Most of the candidates in the coming Imo State governorship election are exposed and also well experienced. We believe they have a lot to offer if elected into office.

“Imo State, as it stands now, requires and deserves a sacrificial and committed unifier that can help to heal the wounds of many years of directionless leadership or better still governments of guy men. This will be achieved if INEC does not continue in its old ways.

“The November 11 governorship election would have been another opportunity for the people of Imo to right the wrongs done on them by our reckless government institutions. There is most likely to be very low turnout of voters due to some obvious underlining factors, especially the issue of insecurity that associates the criminal activities of unknown gun men; also the Biafra agitators, and coupled with heavy militarization of the state and its environs.

“Then again is the general lack of trust in the electoral management of INEC.

“The outcome of the presidential election case at the Supreme Court is another wound that will take decades to heal in the hearts of Nigerians, especially the youths.

“That the same INEC which still parades Prof Mahmood as its chairman will conduct the election may raise doubts in the minds of the people. Nigerians have lost faith in INEC to conduct anything near credible polls.”

Our correspondent reports that incumbent governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress is seeking a second term in office. He is being challenged by candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, Action Alliance, among others.