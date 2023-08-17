Imo First Lady Donates N400,000 To Rape Victim

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Wife of the Imo State Governor, Chioma Uzodinma has donated a cash sum of N400,000 to the mother of a rape victim.

The victim, 14-year old Miss Marvellous Uchechi Ezike, a 14-year-old native of Orodo, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State was said to have been abused by her guardian few weeks ago.

Uzodinma said she was moved to redeem her pledge to help the mother who hawks groundnuts and other pity trade

“When news of the harrowing abuse inflicted upon the young and vulnerable Miss Marvellous Uchechi Ezike, a 14-year-old native of Orodo, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State by her guardian, came to my attention a few weeks ago, my office promised to provide support to the heartbroken mother and victim.

“On August 11, 2023, I redeemed the pledge made to her mother who hawks groundnuts among other menial jobs, to make ends meet by providing her with the sum of N400,000 capital to start a small business and also a reassurance to prepare the expenses needed for the girl’s school tuition which will be sorted as soon as school resumes.

“The act of redeeming this pledge was not just about offering financial assistance, but also about weaving a safety net of emotional, psychological, and communal support around the mother and for the victim.”