Imo Gov Uzodimma Swears In Rabi Ibrahim As Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner

Nigeria
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday, swore in Dr Princess Rabbi Ibrahim as the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The swearing in took place at the new exco chamber of the Imo State government house, Owerri.

Rabbi, a former Commissioner for Women and Children in the Zamfara State, was said to have missed the swearing ceremony of 18 commissioners in December 2021.

Rabbi, an Agric science graduate of Ado Bayero University, Kano, was a student of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Professor Placid Njoku, while he was a lecturer at the university.

Governor Uzodimma also swore in Professor Kenneth Amaechi as his Chief Economic Adviser.

