Imo Governor Constitute Panel To Review Rochas Okorocha’s Tenure

Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has approved the constitution of an eight-man committee to review the tenure of his immediate predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

The Committee, which has 60 days to submit its report, has been asked to conduct financial reviews of key revenue-generating agencies with a view to documenting all revenues generated or subventions/allocations between 2011- 2019; and reviewing the “propriety of disbursements of state resources.”.

The panel tagged ‘Financial Advisory & Review Committee’ has former Director General of the Debt Management Office, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo as chairman and Nick Opara-Ndudu as secretary. Others are: Nze Charles Onwunali, Kelechi Omeni- Nzewuihe, Sir Chime Aliliele, Charles Nwogu and Mrs. Udeze Ibezim.

Okorocha was the immediate past governor of the state and a stalwart of the ruling All Progressive Congress. Governor Ihedioha and Okorocha had exchanged words on the finance of the state before the former was sworn-in on May 29.

The Committee’s Terms of Reference include ascertaining and documenting the locations of, and balances on all bank accounts operated by Imo State Government, it’s ministries, departments and agencies as at May 29,2019; reviewing all financial transactions, and where necessary a forensic audit, to ascertaining sources of funding and the application of same and review such disbursements/applications of state resources for propriety as to charges levied on accounts, interest payment on loans and deposits where applicable, authorization.”

Others are: “to review the Operations of the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (BIR) with a view to recommending appropriate strategies to reposition the agency for better performance and sustained growth; to determine all outstanding judgement debts against the state and recommend measures for their resolution and to provide a checklist of all litigations against the state with a summary of claims and recommendations for the possible resolution of such disputes.”