Imo Govt Accuses EEDC Of Plotting Statewide Blackout To Sabotage Power Project

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Imo State Government has alleged that the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) is planning a deliberate and large-scale power outage across the state to undermine its Light Up Imo electricity initiative.

In a public service announcement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, the government claimed it had obtained “credible intelligence” to that effect.

The intelligence, the government said indicates that the distribution company intends to disrupt supply in order to frustrate the soon-to-be-launched Orashi Electricity Company, a state-licensed power provider.

According to the statement, the government believes EEDC is attempting to maintain what it described as a monopoly over electricity distribution in Imo, despite providing “erratic electricity at exorbitant tariffs.”

Emelumba alleged that the planned outage is designed to create the impression that the Orashi Electricity Company lacks technical capacity during its installation phase.

“EEDC has already prepared a statement it will issue blaming the state government and Orashi Electricity Company for the outages,” the commissioner claimed.

Advertisement

The government added that the company is “afraid of losing its monopoly and the attendant revenue” once the first phase of the Light Up Imo Project which covers Owerri metropolis is completed.

The government warned residents to brace for possible disruptions “anytime from today or tomorrow,” insisting that the outages, if they occur, are part of a “wicked plan to throw the state into darkness” and cause business losses.

It also disclosed that security agencies have been alerted over what it described as attempts to sabotage a licensed electricity provider and disrupt essential services.

EEDC had yet to respond to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.