Imo Govt Appoints Interim Revenue Boss

The Imo State Government has appointed Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso as the interim Chairman/CEO of the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS).

A letter dated February 18, 2022, signed by the IIRS head of communications, Femi Adedeji, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Chukwunonso will take over from Emeka Udegbulem who only served for eight months in the office.

The new appointee was described as an experienced banker, tax consultant, and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He holds a BSc in Accountancy and a Master of Science (MSC) in Accounting from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Chukwunonso also has a Ph.D. in Accounting and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka (UNN).