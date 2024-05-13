Imo Govt Warns Farmers Against Selling 10,000 Bags Of Palliative Maize Grains

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Imo State Government through the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Chief Cosmas Chibueze Maduba has commenced distribution of over 10,000 bags of maize grains to piggery and poultry farmers across the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

During the commencement of the distribution at the Imo State College of Advanced Professional Studies (ICAPS) Egbu road, Maduba revealed Governor Hope Uzodimma’s plan to prioritize agriculture as a means to attain both food self-sufficiency and security.

Advertisement

The Agriculture and Food Security Commissioner stated that the Governor has shown a keen interest in agriculture as a business. Consequently, he is determined to prioritize and enhance the well-being of farmers in Imo.

Maduba, along with the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Duru Ahamefula Chidi, and other Government officials from the State Government House, emphasized that the nation is currently facing food insecurity challenges. They also reassured of the state and federal government’s commitment to focusing on agriculture to improve the lives of its people.

He warned the farmers sternly not to sell the grains that has been given them for their livestock.

He said, “Apply it accordingly to yield result and add value, do not go and resell it, use it for the purpose of feeding your livestock.”

Advertisement

He assured that all poultry and pig farmers in the state would reap the rewards of the initiative and mentioned that the government has established a system and assigned personnel from the State Ministry of Agriculture and the State Government House to oversee and guarantee the success of the initiative.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman Poultry Association of Nigeria,Imo chapter, Dr. Agoh Emmanuel Chima and that of Piggery, Romanus Ogbonna thanked the Governor for always promoting the welfare of Imo farmers and for making it possible for them to feed their livestock in these hard times.