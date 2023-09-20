Imo Guber: 134,000 PVCs Lying Fallow At Our Offices — INEC

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With just seven weeks remaining until the Imo State governorship election slated for November 11, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that approximately 134,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) remain uncollected by potential voters.

Advertisement

INEC disclosed this during a press conference held in Owerri on Wednesday.

Prof. Sylvia Agu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo, informed reporters that INEC recommenced the distribution of PVCs for the upcoming election on September 11, and the process will continue until October 9.

“INEC still has about 134,000 uncollected PVCs in Imo piled in the 27 local government council secretariats of the state.

“I urge Imo residents to collect their PVCs at the INEC offices in their council areas, while those in Orsu Local Government Area should collect theirs at the state office in Owerri.

“Apart from the 27 local government area offices, INEC has also created some centres for PVC collection for Registration Areas that have more than 1,000 uncollected PVCs,’’ she said.

Advertisement

“Remember that PVCs cannot be collected by proxy and they must be exchanged with the Temporary Voter Cards.

“INEC has gone a step further to gather the phone numbers of owners of uncollected PVCs in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi to send bulk SMS to them,’’ she said.

The off-cycle governorship elections will be held in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States.

Agu assured that INEC is fully prepared for the election in Imo and that all non-sensitive materials have been received and will be distributed to the various local government areas appropriately.

She said that the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, of which the police is the lead agency, is on top of the security situation and will draw up a security architecture for the exercise.