Imo Guber: Ganduje, APC Govs, Others Visit Owerri To Inaugurate APC Campaign Council

In preparation for the upcoming Imo state governorship election scheduled for November 11, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday, visited Owerri, Imo State, to inaugurate the APC’s national gubernatorial campaign council.

Governor Hope Uzordimma, the APC’s candidate, is seeking re-election into office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed November 11 for the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The 609-member campaign council will be led by Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu.

Additionally, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Minister of State for Labour, Uche Nnaji, and Minister of Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, will serve as co-chairmen.

Others include Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, former Imo and Abia State Governors Senator Rochas Okorocha and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The council also includes Minister of Women Affairs Barr. Uju Kennedy, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, deputy national treasurer Hon. Omorede Osifo-Marshal, Hon. Julie Okangbe, former Inspector General of Police Mike Okiro, Senator Joy Mordi, Senator Uche Ekwunife, General Azubuike Ihejirika, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Hon. Paul Ikonne, and many others.

The inauguration of the council, scheduled for Saturday 16 September by 11 a.m. at Landmark Event Centre, Owerri, will be followed by a post-inauguration dinner.

It will conclude on Sunday with a Church service at the Government House Chapel in Owerri.