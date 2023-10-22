Imo Guber: Pressure On Supreme Court To Determine Two Suits That May Halt Uzodimma’s Election Bid

In what may end Hope Uzodimma’s bid to return as Imo State Governor on November 11, various groups have been mounting pressure on the Supreme Court to quickly determine two pending cases that have been before it for determination for three years.

On Sunday, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, also called on the Supreme Court of Nigeria to uphold its commitment to justice and maintain the scheduled October 31, 2023, date for hearing the two pending suits.

HURIWA, in a strongly worded statement, expressed deep concerns about allegations of undue influence and attempts to shift the date for the hearing, to a later date after the November 11th governorship elections in Imo State.

The Supreme Court had set October 31, 2023, as the date to hear the two separate appeals filed in 2020.

These appeals seek to determine the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, an issue that has remained contentious and a source of political instability in Imo State.

There have been reported fears that the APC government has deliberately manipulated the apex court to delay the determination of the suits because it may not favour the party and Uzodimma.

The governor succeeded in his appeal at the apex court almost four years ago and is seeking to return as governor on the platform of the APC in November.

The decision to fix a date for hearing the cases comes after years of uncertainty in the state. But as another governorship election draws closer, pressure has been mounting with calls on the apex court to determine the legibility or otherwise of Uzodimma.

HURIWA on its part revealed it has been actively advocating for a resolution to these pending cases, recognizing their fundamental impact on the state’s political stability.

A statement issued on Sunday by the group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko explained that, “The two appeals are a direct result of judgments delivered by the Supreme Court in late 2019 and early 2020, which had far-reaching consequences.

“In late 2019, the apex court disqualified Uche Nwosu from contesting the 2019 gubernatorial election. This ruling was based on Nwosu’s double nomination by the APC and the Action Alliance (AA), a move deemed unconstitutional and in violation of electoral laws.

“Subsequently, in early 2020, the Supreme Court removed Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from his position as the elected governor.

“The court declared Hope Uzodimma of the APC as the winner of the 2019 governorship election.

“However, dissatisfaction with how Uzodinma became the APC gubernatorial candidate led to a motion on notice filed by the PDP and Action People’s Party (APP) in 2019.

“They sought the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the judgment that held Nwosu as the APC’s candidate but disqualified him due to dual nominations by APC and AA.

“Another motion on notice was filed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Philip Umeadi, SAN, who asked the Supreme Court to interpret the judgment that disqualified Nwosu and to enforce this judgment regarding the APC’s participation in the 2019 Imo governorship election”.

HURIWA emphasised that justice delayed is justice denied, and the people of Imo State deserve a prompt resolution to the ongoing political impasse.

The organisation further stressed that the international community is closely watching Nigeria’s efforts to maintain a credible democratic process, and any perceived irregularities could damage the country’s reputation.

Furthermore, HURIWA urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to resist external pressure and ensure the timely hearing and determination of these crucial cases.

The organisation stressed that the Supreme Court’s commitment to justice is paramount to restoring the confidence of the people of Imo State in the judiciary.

The group also exposed an alleged move by some individuals to influence the Supreme Court into changing the hearing date.

The group revealed that significant amounts of money were being used to manipulate the process, with the apparent aim of delaying the hearing until after the November 11th governorship election, which would render the entire process meaningless.

In their final plea, HURIWA urged the Supreme Court not to bow to external pressure but to ensure the timely hearing and determination of the two pending motions.

This, they argued, is essential to permanently settle the political impasse in Imo State and to maintain the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy in the eyes of the international community.

“It is essential to acknowledge that this matter has been pending for three years, during which the Supreme Court had not taken action to hear the cases.

“Now, as the court finally shows its willingness to address these crucial issues, any deviation from the set date would be a severe blow to the court’s already battered image and credibility.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, especially in matters that have caused significant political instability.

“The people of Imo State and the international community are closely watching the proceedings, and any perceived irregularities could erode trust in the Nigerian judiciary”, HURIWA concluded.