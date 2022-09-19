Imo: Ibe Resigns As Speaker 10 Months After Removing Emeziem

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State House of Assembly has sworn in a new Speaker in the person of Emeka Nduka, the member representing Ehine Mbano state constituency.

Nduka was sworn in hours after the assembly’s Speaker, Kennedy Ibe, resigned from his position during an emergency plenary session on Monday.

Ibe said his decision to resign followed wide consultations with his family and political associates, reports Channels Television.

He noted that his resignation as the Speaker of the House of Assembly was in the best interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) political family in Imo State.

Ibe, however, reiterated his continuous commitment to the Imo APC, the state government and the legislature.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Ibe’s resignation came 10 months after he took over as Speaker following the impeachment of Paul Emeziem.

He was among 19 out of the 27 lawmakers that impeached Emeziem in November 2021.