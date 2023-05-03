Imo Indigenes: We Were Doing Fine Before Supreme Court Declared Uzodimma Governor

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some indigenes of Imo State have decried the condition of things in the state, saying the people were doing fine until Governor Hope Uzodimma’s ‘controversial emergence’ as governor of the state.

Advertisement

Speaking Wednesday under the aegis of Concerned Imo Indigenes, the group accused Uzodimma of taking Imo State 50 years backward in just 3 years due to his alleged anti-people policies.

The group’s Coordinator and Secretary, Anyaso Nnaji and Linda Onyeme, spoke to journalists at a press conference in Abuja, where they bemoaned worsening insecurity and alleged lack of progress in the state under Uzodimma.

They spoke against the backdrop of allegations that the Imo governor disrupted Monday’s Workers’ Day celebration organized by the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and The Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“It is unfortunate that Governor Hope Uzodimma has taken his rascality to another level by infringing on the sensibility of workers in Imo State by procuring renegades from the Trade Unions to assault the workers on a day that is globally left for workers to celebrate themselves.

“He caused a circular to be issued directing all workers to assemble at a fake May Day location organized by the government contrary to the global practice of Workers Day.”

Advertisement

“We frown at these happenings in our state where we had things going on well for us before his controversial emergence as governor which has heightened insecurity in a hitherto peaceful state with several lives and properties destroyed due to his penchant for getting things at all cost.”

Uzodimma was declared governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court on January 14, 2020, despite emerging in fourth position in the 2019 gubernatorial election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor was accused of using touts to attack workers who convened at a location fixed by the NLC and TUC to celebrate the 2023 Labour Day.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the unions jointly directed workers in the state to withdraw their services beginning Tuesday night.

The unions accused Uzodimma of wasting their commonwealth on frivolities, instead of developing the state and its people.

Advertisement

The governor was also accused of ‘scamming’ the Federal Government by inviting the President and Vice President on different occasions to commission projects that were either not completed or merely rehabilitated.

According to the Concerned Imo Indigenes, the governor’s actions have given the FG the impression that the projects were completed by his administration, where the reverse was the case.

“Contrary to the projections of our leaders like Dee Sam Mbakwe among others who laid a sound foundation for Imo, the state today is being referenced as the headquarters of poverty in Nigeria because of the current administration of Uzodimma,” said the group.