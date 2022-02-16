Imo: INEC Confirms 11 Candidates For Ngor Okpala Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of candidates vying for the Ngor Okpala state constituency bye-election scheduled for February 26, 2022.

INEC said a total of eleven candidates comprising 10 males and one female would run for the Imo House of Assembly seat.

The Ngor Okpala state constituency seat was formerly occupied by Tochi Okere but became vacant in December.

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Kennedy Ibeh, declared the seat vacant over Okere’s failure to attend one-third of sittings since he became a lawmaker.

Below is the list of the candidates released by INEC:

  1. Okechukwu Chinonso Ihechukwukara ADC
  2. Maurice O. Eke ADP
  3. Amajirionwu Blyden Okanni APC
  4. Christopher Nwaiwu APGA
  5. Nwaiwu Chidiadi Ezebuchi APM
  6. Alvan Ahaoti Opara LP
  7. Osigwe Cajetan Uche NNPP
  8. Joy Udechukwu Nze NRM
  9. Emeka Nwachukwu PDP
  10. Diala O. Damian SDP
  11. Eletu C. Kenneth ZLP
