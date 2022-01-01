Imo: IPOB Alleges Okorocha, Uzodinma Initiated Unknown Gunmen To Oust Former Gov Emeka Ihedioha

The Indigenous People of Biafra, weekend, alleged Senator Rochas Okorocha and Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, masterminded the establishment of the dreaded unknown gunmen to frustrate the administration of sacked Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Ihedioha was removed from office in the aftermath of a Supreme Court judgement which gave the mantle of leadership to Mr Uzodinma, who came fourth in the Imo guber race.

The claimed culpability of Okorocha and Uzodinma is contained in a statement by IPOB head of media, Mr Emma Powerful.

Powerful alleged that, “We the great family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, wish to draw the attention of the world that based on the unfolding security issues in Imo State, it has become very obvious that Gov Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor Rochas Okorocha are the sponsors of the so-called unknown gunmen perpetrating insecurity in Imo State for some time now.

“We have always explained that unknown gunmen were created by selfish and greedy politicians entangled in political war, but many people did not believe us.

“Uzodinma and Okorocha first went into alliance in their desperation to oust Gov Emeka Ihedioha, and they did a lot of abnormal things to achieve that selfish goal.

“Soon afterwards, they fell apart and resorted to other heinous schemes including but not limited to recruiting and arming hoodlums to outsmart each other.

“Their calculation was to blame the nefarious activities of their evil boys on IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, operatives, an erroneous narrative many gullible minds had hitherto believed.

“Until the abduction of Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu, in the church by Uzodinma’s hitmen, many didn’t believe politicians were the masterminds of the insecurity and activities of unkown gunmen in Imo State and other parts of Biafra land.”