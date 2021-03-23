Imo Judicial Commission Sacks Magistrate Over Misconduct

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Imo Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed Magistrate G.C. Okoli over alleged misconduct.

The notice of dismissal was signed by Chief Registrar C.N Okereke on March 22.

The commission also suspended Magistrate C.P Nnoromele from further sitting, pending the conclusion of series of petitions against her.

The memo read in part: “Judicial Service Commission at its meeting held on March 16, considered the petition written against four magistrates in the state.“It approved the immediate dismissal of His Worship G.C Okoli from judicial service of Imo.“The commission further reprimanded and issued a strong warning letter to His Worship A.C Uzoma.“It further directed His Worship C.P Nnoromele to stop sitting pending the outcome of investigation on the petition of likelihood of bias against her.

“The commission dismissed the petition against His Worship U.A.C Ogoma for lack of merit.”

Reacting to the development, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr. Jude Ogamba said the action would help to sanitise the judiciary.

He told NAN in a telephone interview that the action would serve as a deterrent to others in the service.“NBA has been officially communicated on the decision of JSC, we commended them for taking a bold step in sanitising the system”, he said.