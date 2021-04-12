Imo: Kidnappers Drop Off Catholic Priest At Same Spot Of Abduction

Abducted priest of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Marcel Onyeocha, who was Kidnapped on Saturday, has regained his freedom after spending a night with his captors.

The priest, who is also a professor of philosophy at the Imo State University, was dropped off by his captors on Monday morning around Ihube on Enugu-Porthacourt expressway, same spot he was Kidnapped.

A Catholic FM station in Owerri, OZisa Fm, announced the priest’s release on Monday.

The Imo State Public Relation officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the release of the priest to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

“He has been released this morning, and efforts to apprehend the criminals is ongoing,” Ikeokwu said.