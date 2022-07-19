Imo Killings: Check Ebubeagu To Avert Revolt, Ohanaeze Tells Uzodimma

Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, Tuesday, condemned what it described as ‘the horrifying activities of Imo State chapter of Ebubeagu security network’.

This followed the alleged killing of about fourteen youths of Otulu and Awo Omemma who attended a wedding in the state on Sunday.

The national president of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, told newsmen in Abuja that the act was barbaric.

He expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction over ‘the nefarious activities of Ebubeagu in the state’.

He decried ‘the current spate of massacring of innocent citizens who are wrongfully indicted by the team’. He called on security agencies to conduct ‘thorough investigations before swinging into such actions’.

Igboayaka regretted that the Ebubeagu security network which originally was set up to protect the people from the activities of ‘dreaded Fulani herdsmen has in a twist of events turned the lives of inhabitants of the state into a mere nightmare’.

He said, “Instead of being a sort of security relief to people, Ebubeagu Security Network has rather made life miserable for the people of Imo State.

“Imo people are being harassed, intimidated and carelessly killed by these unprofessional, poorly recruited criminal elements masquerading as security watch.

“Unfortunately, last month, a report came to Ohanaeze Youth Council that Ebubeagu harassed one respected pastor at Mbaise, ducked him into their vehicle, and later released him.

“At the spot, they picked a family man with kids inside his private car, forced him into their Hilux and left.

“It was narrated that the same Ebubeagu at Ahiazu Mbaise towards Ukwu Ube Mgba took gallons of fuel belonging to a woman selling at road side; forced a girl doing a POS business to transfer money to them and they drove off.”

OYC also accused Ebubeagu of invading a certain family at Okporo Orlu on 16th Of June, 2022, in search of some youths whom they alleged were criminals, during which the team reportedly wounded everyone present in the compound, including elderly men.

He said, “The same Ebubeagu are extorting motorists like police in local roads in Imo State.

“We’re, therefore, calling for adequate profiling of criminals before launching any attack. The innocent people must be seperated from criminals.

“It’s therefore unacceptable to Ndigbo that innocent youths fall victims of deaths on daily bases in Imo State.”

The youth leader, therefore, advised Senator Hope Uzodinma to scrutinize the security network to avert impending revolt from the injured masses and Ndigbo in general.

According to him, “We are using this opportunity to advise the governor to look deeply into the activities of Ebubeagu before it will lead to massive resistance of Ndi-Imo and Ndigbo at large.”