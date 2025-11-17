Imo PDP Rejects Dissolution Of Exco At Ibadan Convention

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Imo State chapter, has rejected the dissolution of its state leadership at the recently concluded National Convention of the party, which took place in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a press statement issued by its spokesperson, Lancelot Obiaku, the party described the convention that led to the suspension of its executive as illegal, noting that it was conducted in disregard of a subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered by Justice James Omotosho on 31 October 2025, which ordered the withholding of the convention until the party complied with its constitution.

The Imo PDP urged its members and supporters to completely disregard the report, which it described as a wishful thought existing in the imaginations of its purveyors.

“Our members are to note that PDP is yet to conduct its Elective National Convention to elect new national officers. Any story to the contrary making the rounds in the media is simply propaganda and make-believe, which do not represent the actual situation of things,” the statement said.

The state chapter of the party asserted that what occurred on 15 and 16 November was a mere gathering of a Committee of Friends for a tea party, which, it observed, attempted an exercise that later ended in futility.

“The plotters of the meeting, in their desperation, desecrated the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act, and the constitution of the country with a phantom convention that paraded suspended and expelled members as part of the organisers, without delegates from Ebonyi, Anambra and Enugu states, which currently have no valid state executive.

“They also disobeyed binding and subsisting judgements of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered by Hon. Justice James Omotosho on 31 October 2025, and Hon. Justice Peter Odo Lifu on 14 November 2025, which, on account of the obvious abuse of process, constitutional infractions and other irregularities, including the usurpation of the powers and functions of the National Secretary and National Organising Secretary, ordered the halt of any convention until the party complied with its constitution and guidelines,” the statement further said.

“INEC’s principled position is a reinforcement of the fact that the impunity exhibited in the Ibadan assembly, or any decision reached there, cannot stand. We, therefore, urge our members and supporters to remain focused and unshaken despite the efforts of fifth columnists to stoke confusion and distraction.

“While totally condemning the continuous attack on the office of the National Secretary of the party, as legitimately held by our leader in Imo State, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, by these persons within and outside the party, Imo PDP reiterates confidence in Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman of our great party; Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary; Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa as BoT Chairman; and Hon. Austin Nwachukwu as our State Chairman,” the statement maintained.