Imo Police Deploys Special Squad To Protect Schools From Kidnappers, Terrorists

The Imo State Police Command has launched School Protection Squad (SPS) to help secure schools across the state.

The launch is in line with the initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun which is aimed at enhancing the safety of students, teachers and educational institution across the federation.

The squad is comprised of over one hundred personnel who are ready for deployment across vulnerable schools in the State.

According to the Imo State Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the event was held at the City Secondary School, Owerri and had in attendance the Governor of Imo State represented by the Commissioner, Imo State Ministry of Education, Professor John Cliff Nwadike, the Executive Secretary, Imo State Secondary Education Management Board, Mrs Augustina Azubuike, Principal, Teachers, Students of Government Secondary Schools in the municipal and the Management Team of Imo State Police Command.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Police stated that the Command’s School Protection Squad (SPS) is made up of dedicated, patriotic, and well-trained officers who have been equipped with patrol vehicles, motorcycles, bulletproof vests, smoke gunners, arms, and state-of-the-art alarm triggering device with a control system at the Force Headquarters to tighten-up security in schools. He affirmed that the squad will be deployed across the vulnerable, primary, secondary schools, and tertiary institutions in the State to enhance the safety and security of students, teachers, and educational facilities in the State.

CP Danjuma asserted that he is confident that the Command’s SPS operatives will discharge their duties professionally in line with the Standard Operating Procedures and urged the residents of the State to support them in discharging their lawful duties.

He assured that through collaborative efforts, a secure and conducive learning environment can be achieved for every child in Imo State.

Responding, Professor John Cliff Nwadike expressed profound gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police and the Force management team for coming up with the safer school program which will play a crucial role in enhancing the safety of schools in the State.

He lauded the Commissioner of Police for his doggedness and proactive efforts in combating crimes in the State and beckoned on the CP to sustain the deployment of SPS operatives across vulnerable schools in rural areas in the State.

