Imo Police Gun Down 4 Bandits, Recover Charms, Bombs

Four suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network who allegedly attacked the Omuma police divisional headquarters have been killed by operatives of the Imo State police command.

According to the command’s spokesman, Michael Abattam, the suspects were killed during an attack on the police division at about 3 am on Sunday morning.

“The Police Operatives engaged the hoodlums in fierce gun duel and in the process four of the bandits were neutralize. (sic) on the spot while other scampered into the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds. While there was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives.

“On the spot, five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices were recovered from the neutralized bandits and charms. The Police Bomb Unit have taken custody of the Bombs for detonation.

“Meanwhile, Command’s Tactical Teams are conducting a vigorous and aggressive combing of the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and to recover their arms/ammunition since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them,” said Abattam.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after the country home of the Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General and the Umugoma police division were set ablaze by gunmen.