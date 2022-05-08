Imo: Police Nab 9 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Victims 

The Imo State police command said its operatives have arrested 9 suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Michael Abattam, said the police received a report that two residents – Dominic Chukwuma and Silas Nnawubia – were kidnapped April 30.

He said the operatives swung into action after gathering credible and technical intelligence that revealed the location of the criminals at Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State.

According to Abattam, the operatives stormed the kidnappers’ hideout and first arrested two suspects who were escapees from Owerri Correctional Facility.

He said, “The police operatives on 5/5/2022 at about 2350 hours, stormed the kidnapper’s den and arrested one Obinna Onuoha age 35 years, a native of Umuegwu Mpam and Igbokwe Joseph age 35 years, a native of Umuchoko Ihitte Aforukwu, both natives of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State and the victim held in captive was gallantly rescued unhurt.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime of kidnapping and revealing how they escaped from Imo Correctional Centre Jail break of 5th of April , 2021 , and after their escaped, they got a safe hideout in Ahiazu Mbaise, formed a kidnapping syndicate with their hideouts in strategic areas in the State. And have been the ones involved in most of the deadly kidnapping incidents recorded in the state.

“The suspects later took the police operatives to their various hideouts in the state where most of their gang members were arrested. Those arrested includes, Tochi Chilak ‘M’ age 27 years, a native of Ezeala Ihitte in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Sunday Richard ‘M’ age 32 years, a native of Ikom in Cross River State, Comfort Ogbo ‘F’ age 35 years, a native of Gwer West in Naka LGA of Benue State, Igbo Simeon ‘M’ age 33 years, a native of Gwer West in Naka LGA of Benue State, Cyril Iwuagwu ‘M’ age 65 years, a native of Umegwu Mpam in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Nkechinyere Ibe ‘F’ age 35 years, a native of Umuoyoka Ihitte Aforukwu in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Ebo Ubochi ‘M’ age 26 years, a native of Umuaraku in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

“On searching the kidnappers hideouts thoroughly, the following items were recovered. They includes; one AK47 rifle, breech number 1142 with eighty-four rounds of live ammunition, four locally made Pistols, forty-six rounds of live cartridges, one Toyota 4Runner SUV vehicle belonging to the victim, multiple banks ATM cards stolen from their victims and the personal belongings of the victim.

“Meanwhile, the victims have since being reunited with their family members and aggressive manhunt is on to arrest the remaining members of the syndicate at large.”