Imo Police Raid Criminal Hideout, Recover Firearms, Cash, Others 

The Imo State Police command has raided a criminal hideout at Amaukwu Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, arresting two of the criminals whilst recovering cash and arms, amongst other items.

According to the command’s public relations officer, Michael Abattam, the raid was carried out on January 23 after diligent surveillance by the command’s tactical team.

Abattam said the criminals on sighting the police opened fire on them but were overpowered, leading to the capture of one Uzoma Dike aged 42 and Chidi Osunwa aged 36 who are both natives of Amaukwu Orodo in Mbitoli LGA.

The police said they recovered the following exhibits:

i. One (1) Pump Action Gun with Two (2) live cartridges.

ii. Ten (10) different makes of motorcycles.

iii. Seven (7) new motorcycles.

iv. Ten (10) forged motorcycle particulars/receipts.

v. Fifteen (15) different makes of Android phones.

vi. Five (5) wristwatches of different brands.

vii. One UBA TM Card

viii. Some substance suspected to be illicit drugs

ix. Bunch of keys

x. Cash of Two Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand, Six Hundred Naira only (N223, 600.00)

xi. Items used in smoking Mkpurumiri.

Abattam added, “the command is using this medium to appeal to various communities in the state, to stop allowing criminals to use their areas as safe haven to commit felony. At the same time, those whose motorcycles were robbed or stolen are advised to come forward with proof of ownership for identification and collection.”