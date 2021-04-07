Imo Prison Break: Return And Get Amnesty, FG Tells Escaped Criminals

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has promised that inmates who escaped after the Owerri correctional facility was attacked would be granted amnesty if they return willingly.

The minister, who stated this while inspecting the facility on Tuesday, said escaping from a prison is a crime on its own, but pledged that those that willingly return would be pardoned.

THE WHISTLER reported that some hoodlums had attacked the Owerri correctional facility and freed 1,844 inmates whilst destroying properties, buildings and vehicles at the state’s police headquarters.

The minister condemned the attacks and promised that the perpetrators would be brought to book as the Federal government would do all within its power to apprehend and prosecute those behind the attacks.

“Unlawful escape from custody is a crime but government in its magnanimity will grant amnesty to prisoners who willfully return.

“They will no longer be charged with unlawful escape but only for the initial crimes that took them to prison. So we urge all escapees to return before they are caught on the run.”