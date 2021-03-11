Imo: Retired Police Officers, Wives Commence Second Phase Of NHIS Enrollment

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Retired police officers and their wives who were not captured in the first phase of enrollment into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Imo State have been directed to make themselves available for registration in the second phase of the exercise.

The directive was issued by the state’s Commissioner Of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, who said the exercise would hold from March 15 to March 18, 2021.

The Imo state Police Public relation Officer (PPRO), SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said in a statement on Wednesday that exercise was a directive from the Inspector General of police to capture officers who missed the first enrollment into the scheme.

“This is in line with the IGP’s resolve at ensuring that retired police officers and their spouses are not left out in the force initiative at providing quality and accessible health care service through the NHIS.

“The Imo State Police Command, therefore, wishes to inform members of the public, especially retired police officers that the IGP has approved the second phase of the enrolment exercise for officers not captured in the first phase, the opportunity to do so,” he said.

The CP urged retirees who missed the first phase to go to the closest police area command in their respective council areas to get captured.

“All retired police officers, who were not captured in the first phase are requested to visit any Police Area Command closest to them in their respective council areas with their letters of retirement and ID cards for registration and capturing.

“The exercise is scheduled to hold between Monday, March 15, 2021 and Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Imo State,” he said.